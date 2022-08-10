Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO opened at $187.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.