Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Arista Networks by 188.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.6% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,220 shares of company stock valued at $54,483,146. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

