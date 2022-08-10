Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

