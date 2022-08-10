Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after acquiring an additional 275,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after acquiring an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.