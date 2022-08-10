Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.09 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 585.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,569,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 54,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

RJF opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

