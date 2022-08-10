Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Centene were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens upped their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.