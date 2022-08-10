Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands Price Performance

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

