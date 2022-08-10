Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.
Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
