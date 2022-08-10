Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

