Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.42 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

