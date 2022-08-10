Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

RCL stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

