iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

