Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,000 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

