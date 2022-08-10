Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

