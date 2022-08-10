Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 753 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 428,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

