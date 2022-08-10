Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $215,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 96.08%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

