Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.91 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Elastic worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Elastic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Elastic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

