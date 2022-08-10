4,521 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

