Csenge Advisory Group Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

