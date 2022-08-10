Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 310.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Twitter by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Twitter by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 215,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,266 shares of company stock worth $20,234,640. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

