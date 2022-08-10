Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.80.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $301.92 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

