West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,318 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $329.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

