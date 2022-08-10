Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,629,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $186.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

