Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,218 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pool Stock Down 3.1 %

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $369.89 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.