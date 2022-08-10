Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after acquiring an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,490 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $223,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

