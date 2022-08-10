Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in International Paper by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

NYSE:IP opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

