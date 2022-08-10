Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,468,000 after buying an additional 729,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,364,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,272,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after buying an additional 242,120 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,752 and have sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.