Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $150.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

