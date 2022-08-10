Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $51,187,165. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

