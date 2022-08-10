TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $45.61 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $32,561,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -153.67 and a beta of 0.40.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

