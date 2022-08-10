TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $45.61 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.
The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -153.67 and a beta of 0.40.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
