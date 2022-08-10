AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of -160.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -470.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.96) to £120 ($145.00) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

