Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,160 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,280,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.