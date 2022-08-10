U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,720,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

