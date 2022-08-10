Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 897.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copart by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $126.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $118.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

