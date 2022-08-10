SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 705.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

