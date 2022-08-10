Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 455 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

