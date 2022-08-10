SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

