SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

