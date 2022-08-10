Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.