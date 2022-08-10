Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09.

