Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $177.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.60.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

