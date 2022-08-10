Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,574,000 after acquiring an additional 153,854 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $321,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

