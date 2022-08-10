Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,350 VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFO. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,332,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,327,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59,367 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th.

