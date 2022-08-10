Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 584 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 98,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHC opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

