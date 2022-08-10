Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $169.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $171.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

