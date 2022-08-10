Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 35 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

Insider Activity

Booking Price Performance

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,957.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,920.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,136.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.