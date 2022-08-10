Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,500 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,869.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 377,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,154,000 after purchasing an additional 358,080 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 5.4 %

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $203.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.98. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

