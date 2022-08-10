Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LH opened at $252.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

