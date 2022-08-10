Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $170,000 Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

VIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. FIX cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

