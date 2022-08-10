Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $406.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.12 and a 200-day moving average of $391.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

