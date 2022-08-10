Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock to $98.00. The stock traded as high as $91.29 and last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POST. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Post by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after purchasing an additional 267,180 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after buying an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,862,000 after buying an additional 32,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

